AFP chief Centino tests positive for COVID-19

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Army 4th Infantry Division/File

MANILA— Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief-of-Staff Gen. Andres Centino has tested positive for COVID-19, the military said Friday.

"General Centino is now in an approved isolation facility within Camp Aguinaldo where he will continue to perform his job, albeit in quarantine," the AFP said in a statement.

"He remains in full command of the AFP, supervising all units in carrying out their assigned tasks through all allowed and available means," it added.

The military did not disclose whether or not their chief is experiencing symptoms or where he may have contracted the virus.

The AFP reminded its members to strictly observe safety measures and follow health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the Philippines reported 17,220 new cases, the highest since Sep. 27 last year when 18,396 cases were recorded.

The country's total case count stands at 2,888,917, of which 56,561 or 2 percent are active cases.

