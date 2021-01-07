Philippines confirms 1,353 new COVID-19 cases; total tops 482,000

Catholic devotees observe health protocols as they attend the first Simbang Gabi (Misa De Gallo) Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo in Manila on December 16, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday recorded 1,353 new coronavirus infections, or a total of 482,083 confirmed cases in the Philippines.

Thursday's additional cases do not include data from 3 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

Topping the list of areas with new COVID cases are Rizal with 63, Laguna with 62, Marikina with 60, Quezon City with 58, and Davao City with 54.

There are 360 additional recovered patients, or a total of 449,052 recoveries.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed by 9 to 9,356.

The number of active cases stood at 23,675. Active cases refer to patients who are still infected with COVID-19 and are staying either in the hospital or under home quarantine.

