No bail for truck driver accused of killing Fil-Am cyclist, 4 others

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - A Las Vegas judge denied the bail request of a truck driver accused of killing five cyclists, including a Filipino-American, on a Nevada highway last month.

The judge ruled that truck driver Jordan Barson, accused of killing Fil-Am Gerrard Suarez Nieva and 4 others, be jailed without bail pending a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21.

The judge deemed Barson a danger to the community and a risk not to return to court.

Barson could face up to 100 years in prison if convicted of all 14 charges against him, including driving under the influence causing death or substantial bodily harm, and reckless driving.

On Dec. 10 last year, Barson crashed onto a group of bicyclists who were in an annual group ride on US 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight, Nevada.

Blood tests showed Barson had methamphetamine in his system.



Following the tragedy, Fil-Am cyclists in Southern Nevada are coming together to call for more protection on the road.



“We only just wanted to point out to give a reminder to those motorists that they should be responsible enough,” said Phil Tobes of the Fil-Am Nevada Bicycle Club.



They said educating the community on road safety is a must, especially the 3-feet or safe passing laws, which mandate motor vehicles that are passing bicycles to allow enough space to avoid sideswiping them.

“You have to treat them like a pedestrian or a car. if they have the right of way you have to yield to them,” said Fil-Am cyclist Gee Timbol.

Meanwhile, federal safety monitors have barred Barson from operating a commercial motor vehicle.

