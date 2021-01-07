Mga pribadong kompanya na sumali sa AstraZeneca vaccine orders nadagdagan

Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MAYNILA - Umaabot sa 250 private companies ang sumali sa una at ikalawang pagbili ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine ng pharmaceutical company na AstraZeneca, ayon kay Presidential Adviser on Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.

Mahigit 3 milyong doses ang isasama sa ikalawang order ng grupo ni Concepcion na malapit nang mapirmahan. Maraming kompanya pa umano ang gustong humabol kaya posibleng magkaroon ng ikatlong order pa ng bakuna.

"Those who could not make it we told them to just list their names, baka sakali, down the road, baka may part 3. But that is totally uncertain," ani Concepcion.

Ang kalahati ng kabuuang order mapupunta sa gobyerno at ang maiiwan, ibibigay sa mga kompanya. Kasama sa mga nag-order ang CDO Foodsphere.

"Nobody will be left behind. Right from the start of the pandemic, we made sure na lahat sila mapangalagaan, 'yung safety nila," sabi ng chief executive officer ng kompanya na si Jerome Ong.

Boluntaryo rin daw ang kanilang programa.

"We will get their consent and more than that we will as soon as information are available, we will embark on an internal campaign on the benefits of being vaccinated," dagdag niya.

Tiniyak naman ni Concepcion na maituturok sa karamihan ng mga empleyado ang bakuna.

"Ang hindi kasali rito ang mga executives at may-ari pero 'yung mga merchandisers, frontliners, logistics providers both permanent and contractual employees kasali rito," ani Concepcion.

Hangad nina Concepcion na sana mapunta sa Metro Manila at mga karatig-probinsiya ang kanilang donasyon dahil dito ang pinakamaraming kaso ng COVID-19 infection.

— Ulat ni Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News