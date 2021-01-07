Majority of Pinoys wear face masks to prevent COVID-19 infection: Pulse Asia

Commuters take public transportation along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on January 05, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Majority of Filipinos wear face masks to avoid contracting COVID-19, according to an independent Pulse Asia survey released Thursday.

Of 2,400 Filipino adults surveyed, 66 percent said they wear face masks and 22 percent said they wear face shields to prevent getting infected.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, prior to the mandatory use of face shields in public places. It has a sampling error margin of ±2 percent for national percentages, Pulse Asia said.

The use of face masks is most complied with in Metro Manila, with 74 percent of respondents saying they abide by the protocol, followed by Visayas (68 percent), Balance Luzon (66 percent), and Mindanao (60 percent).

Some 71 percent said they observe regular handwashing and 32 percent said they remain home when it's unnecessary to go out to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the survey showed.

It also found 94 percent of respondents were "worried" about contracting COVID-19. The sentiment was most popular in Visayas at 99 percent, followed by Metro Manila (95 percent), Balance Luzon (94 percent) and Mindanao (92 percent).

NEARLY HALF AGAINST IMMUNIZATION

Nearly half or 47 percent said they would not get vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 32 percent said they would get inoculated and 21 percent were undecided.

The prevailing opinion was most popular in Visayas (55 percent), followed by Mindanao (48 percent), Balance Luzon (46 percent), and Metro Manila (41 percent).

Concern about the safety of the vaccines, at 84 percent, is primarily the reason of those who said they would not get vaccinated, according to the survey.

Some 5 percent said a vaccination was not required to combat COVID-19, while 7 percent was concerned that it might not be free (7 percent), and 4 percent said it might be expensive.

The Philippines is expected to begin its COVID-19 vaccination program in the second quarter as the first batch of its order from AstraZeneca is scheduled to arrive in May.

The country as of Wednesday has reported 480,737 cases of COVID-19, with 22,690 active infections. It has yet to detect the new coronavirus variant, the health department said.

