Las Piñas earmarks P200 million for free vaccines for health workers, indigents

MANILA - Las Piñas City will allocate P200 million to purchase vaccines against COVID-19, the city government said Thursday.

The vaccines will be offered for free especially to medical frontliners, government employees, older people, indigents and local police, Las Pinas City said in a statement released on Facebook.

The city government said budget may also be increased to procure more vaccine jabs.

Latest data as of Jan. 4 showed Las Piñas has tallied over 5,500 coronavirus infections, of which 80 are active cases. The city's tally also includes over 5,200 recoveries.

The city government reminded its constituents to follow health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

