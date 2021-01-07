Lacson says 'lesson learned' from Capitol Hill riot: 'Do not vote for insanity'

Panfilo Lacson presides over a Senate hearing on the red tagging of certain celebrities, personalities, institutions, and organizations. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Thursday said the riot that rattled the US Capitol Hill hours before Congress confirmed the victory of incoming President Joe Biden should serve as a lesson to avoid voting "for insanity."

Throngs of Donald Trump's supporters stormed the legislative building in US capital Washington D.C. after the outgoing US president posted several statements on social media encouraging the public to protest his election loss.

"The irony of all ironies is now unfolding in the premises of the US capitol building where democracy is put to shame in the world’s greatest democracy," Lacson said in a tweet at the height of the riots in the US Capitol Thursday morning in Manila.

"Lesson learned from the mob attack on the US Capitol Hill: DO NOT VOTE FOR INSANITY," he said.

Social media giants Facebook, Instagram and Twitter disabled Trumps accounts and deleted his posts that urged the public to take action before Congress confirms Biden as the new US President.

Four people were killed and over 50 were arrested over the Capitol siege.

By 4:30 p.m. Manila time, the U.S Congress confirmed Biden as the United States' 46th president.

RELATED VIDEO