Gatchalian seeks NBI help in tracking credit card hacker

MANILA - Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Thursday filed an incident report before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after his credit card was illegally used to purchase P1 million worth of alcoholic beverages earlier this week.

"Ang NBI natin maganda ang track record sa ganitong cybercrime kaya kampante ako na mahuhuli din sila," he said in a press conference.

(Our NBI has a good track record when it comes to cybercrime so I am confident that they will be arrested.)

LOOK: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian files incident report at the National Bureau of Investigation after his credit card was hacked to purchase P1 million worth of alcoholic beverages earlier this week. (Photo from Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian) pic.twitter.com/mSEXfWEjiC — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) January 7, 2021

Gatchalian earlier said the hacker was able to obtain one-time passwords for 4 transactions after changing the mobile number registered on his credit card.

Unionbank has temporarily cancelled his credit card while investigations are ongoing, he said.

Unionbank earlier said in a statement it is coordinating with Food Panda, which has also started a probe on the issue.

"We assure all our customers that this matter is an isolated incident. UnionBank has always been committed to the security of our customers and we remain driven to ensure their safety when transacting online," it said.

"We also take this opportunity to remind all our customers to practice vigilance while doing financial transactions. Customers may visit the UnionBank website to learn some #CyberSure tips when using credit cards online," it added.

Gatchalian said he has yet to rule out the possibility that there was an insider from the bank or from Food Panda who aided the hacker in illegally using his credit card.

