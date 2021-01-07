'Malay natin kung totoo nga': Roque on Dacera case suspects' self-identification as gay

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday said only evidence could reveal the truth amid the defense of suspects tagged in raping and killing flight attendant Christine Dacera that they are gay and had no reason to hurt her.

Eleven men who were at a New Year party with Dacera face charges for her death at a Makati hotel. But the suspects, who have self-identified as gay, said they had no reason to hurt her. Even so, Makati police chief Col. Harold Depositar said gay men still have a tendency to touch women when drunk due to basic male instincts.

Asked to react on the gender sensitivity training of police in relation to the case, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, "This is a live investigation, let us not speculate po hanggang malaman natin ang lahat ng katotohanan."

(Let us not speculate until we know the whole truth.)

"Pero alam n'yo naman, natural lang sa mga nasasakdal na magsabi ng depensa. Malay natin kung totoo nga, so hintayin muna natin ang ebidensya, then we will find out," Roque, a lawyer, told reporters in an online briefing.

(But you know that it is only natural for the accused to give their defense. What do we know whether or not it is true, so let us just wait for the evidence, then we will find out.)

The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday ordered the release of 3 suspects from police custody, saying more evidence is needed to prove that 23-year-old Dacera was raped and killed.



Should there be evidence that a crime was committed, President Rodrigo Duterte's administration "assures that the offenders thereof, regardless of who they are, will be dealt with in accordance with law that justice may be served," his chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo earlier said.

Police initially ruled the cause of Dacera's death as ruptured aortic aneurysm after an autopsy, but later eyed rape with homicide after finding scratches and bruises on her body, with suspicion of sexual abuse.

The LGBT community and its allies have aired their frustration over a police officer’s “unfair” remark implying that gay men are still capable of raping women, saying it is both alarming and insensitive.