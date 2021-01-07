DFA reports 16 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 13,017

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,017 on Thursday as 16 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 14 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,623, as 8,460 of those infected have recovered, while 934 have died.

07 January 2021



The DFA received reports on 16 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 new recoveries among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. Meanwhile, no new fatality was recorded. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/xPnHFu2SFd — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 7, 2021

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 795 in the Asia Pacific, 340 in Europe, 2,421 in the Middle East and Africa, and 67 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 482,083 people. The tally includes 9,356 deaths, 449,052 recoveries, and 23,675 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 87.2 million people globally contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest number of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious coronavirus variant, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 1.88 million people have died while more than 48.8 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

Treatment for the disease using off-label drugs are still undergoing trial, while COVID-19 vaccines are already being administered in some countries like the United Kingdom and the United States.

