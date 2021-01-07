Binay pushes for deployment of quarantine marshals in tourist spots

People flock to the Travel Tour Expo at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, City on February 7, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senate Committee of Tourism chair Nancy Binay on Thursday urged the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 to deploy marshals in tourist spots to ensure that vacationers are still following health protocols.

The marshals should ensure that "staycation" rules are followed, Binay said in a statement.

"Kailangang natututukan natin ang compliance ng mga establishment, lalo pa't nakikita natin sa mga recent incidents na tila hindi nasusunod ang mga protocol," she said.

(We have to monitor the compliance of establishments especially after recent incidents showed that protocols are not being followed.)

The death of a flight attendant in a Makati City hotel raised questions how she and at least 10 of her friends were allowed to stay in one room.

Some video footage showed that Christine Dacera, 23, and her friends were also neither wearing masks nor observing physical distancing during their New Year's revelry.

Marshals should also check if restaurants, malls and other commercial establishments comply with health protocols, Binay said.

Accountability mechanisms should be in place to deter abuse, the senator said.

"Year 2021 na po. Isang taon na po mula nang pumutok ang COVID. Sumunod po tayo sa protocol. Huwag po natin ipusta ang ating mga license to operate at ang buhay ng mga bisita natin," she said.

(It's 2021 already. It's been a year since COVID exploded. Let's follow the protocol. Let's not put the lives of our guests and our licenses to operate on the line.)

