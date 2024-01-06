Majority of firecracker injuries happened at home, street: DOH

Medical personnel attend to a patient injured by fireworks at the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) in Quezon City on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024. As of December 31, Metro Manila has recorded the most fireworks-related injuries, with numbers exceeding 100 cases nationwide, according to the Department of Health. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- Majority of 2023's firecracker-related injuries happened at home and on the streets, the Department of Health said as the number of injuries hit 609.

The DOH logged 9 new cases for this year's final bulletin released on Saturday, but noted that they are still validating incidents of stray bullet injuries so "the number may change in the next few days."

According to the DOH, 96% of the injuries "happened at home and in the streets, mostly by males with active involvement."

The youngest among the last batch of cases is 8 years old, while the oldest is 55 years old.

More than half of the cases come from Metro Manila, while four out of 10 cases are caused by illegal fireworks.

"The DOH is continuously validating with the PNP to arrive at the confirmed counts. Our monitoring for tetanus cases shall continue until Jan 25, as the maximum incubation period is 21 days, with an average of 14 days. Amongst FWRIs, the latest injury occurred on Jan 4," DOH said.

This comes after recently-concluded New Year festivities -- the first since COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were totally eased, and the first since the COVID-19 state of emergency globally was lifted.

RELATED VIDEO