House collapses, killing construction worker in QC

A house under construction collapsed past midnight on Saturday, leaving one dead and another injured in Quezon City.

Police Lt. Col. Richard Mepania, Quezon City Station 15 commander, said the house being constructed in Mahabang Layon, Barangay Bahay Toro was standing on weak foundation.

Preliminary findings suggested that only three pillars supported the house, with half of it extending precariously over a creek.

“So, ‘yun po siguro ang naging dahilan. Mahinang pundasyon nung bahay kung kaya’t nung sila ay gumagawa dun sa second floor, ay tuluyan na nga pong bumigay na naging sanhi nga ng kamatayan nung isang tao at pagkakasugat o pagkakainjured naman nung isang manggagawa,” said Mepania.

He said five construction workers were onsite during the collapse. Three of them were working on the upper floor, while two were fortunate to escape the collapse.

The house owner is allegedly in hiding even as the victim's common-law wife is mulling to file charges, police said.

Authorities are considering potential charges related to failure in ensuring worker safety.

“Pwede na negligence. Lumalabas kasi nito na yung owner has failed to exercise due diligence or due care para ma tiyak po ang safety ng kanyang manggagawa,” Mepania said.