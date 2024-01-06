Former CBCP president dies at 89

Davao Archbishop Emeritus Fernando Capalla at his office in Davao City. Vina Araneta, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Retired Archbishop Fernando Capalla, a former president of the the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, has died at the age of 89, CBCP News reported.

Capalla served as president of the CBCP for two years. He died of natural causes, they reported.

Capalla, who was described as a peace advocate for Mindanao, led the Archdiocese of Davao for more than 15 years.

He was first ordained as a priest for the Jaro Archdiocese in 1961, and was appointed auxillary bishop of Davao in 1975, and became Iligan's first bishop in 1982.

He also served as the apostolic administrator of Marawi.

The Davao archbishop was also a vocal critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, which was linked to thousands of killings, and which he was said to have stylized when he was still mayor of Davao City.

As Duterte became president and the alleged extrajudicial killings started, Capalla urged the former president to "listen to the people."

"I would like to ask him to listen to the people, to the poor people who are also suffering, he is the one who loves them and will do everything for them, they have something to say about what's happening, not just the experts," he said.

A total of 7,009 drug-related deaths were reported in the 6 years of the Duterte administration during the execution of its drug war, based on a ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group report.