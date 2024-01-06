The Department of Social Welfare and Development is listed among the agencies tasked to solve the anti-money laundering problems that landed the country in the so-called “gray list” of global financial transactions.

"This means, some nongovernmental social welfare service entities (NGOs) are suspected of having financial links to criminal activities," Bagong Henerasyon Party-List Rep. Bernadette Herrera said in a statement Saturday.

Herrera is concerned that some social welfare services may have been utilized as "cover" by criminal elements.

"That would be deception of the highest order," she said.

Herrera said she will ask the DSWD, in executive session, to outline and detail to the House of Representatives their action against money laundering in institutions the agency is mandated to regulate.

"We want DSWD to tell what they need from Congress for their anti-money laundering measures. They probably need an office staffed with financial audit and cybercrime specialists. They probably need a database with useful data," she said.