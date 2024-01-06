Black Nazarene devotees gather for annual 'Pahalik'

Devotees of the Black Nazarene line up early at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 6, 2024, ahead of the official start of the 'Papugay sa Itim na Nazareno' or 'Pahalik' Saturday night. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

In a display of unwavering faith and devotion, numerous devotees patiently lined up at Quirino Grandstand for the traditional Black Nazarene "pahalik" on Saturday.

Dante Salvador, a devotee, was carrying a bundle of handkerchiefs and towels, intending to wipe them on the Black Nazarene replica.

"Yung mga kakilala ko for example malapit nang mamatay gustong humiling na kunin na sila... that's why marami akong dalang panyo sa lahat ng gustong magpadasal sa'kin. Ibubulong ko ang lahat ng kanilang kahilingan," Salvador stated.

He claimed to have experienced miracles himself.

"May pagkakataon na nakaramdam ako ng pagdudugo. Imbis na pumutok sa ulo ko at magkaroon ako ng stroke sa ngipin lumabas. I believe every time magpe-pray talaga ako kay Nazareno o kay Jesus proven pinakikinggan ako," he said.

As devotees lined up for the "pahalik," some positioned themselves since the previous night, eager to be among the first to partake in the tradition.

"Nagpalipas kami ng oras doon sa kabila kasi wala pang pila dito pagpunta namin," said devotee Jane Trinchera.

The "pahalik" will continue until January 8. However, kissing the image remained prohibited, with only touching and wiping allowed. There are also separate lines for pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with disabilities.

Earlier in the day, a traditional changing of clothes ceremony for the Black Nazarene took place at the altar of Quiapo Church, adding a shimmer to the image due to the ornate design.

The Manila Police District held a send-off ceremony for over 15,000 policemen who safeguarded the Nazarene 2024 in Quiapo and Quirino Grandstand.

"Kung sakaling di po maganda ang kanilang kalusugan wag na pong sumama sa prosisyon. Bawal po magpayong, bawal magdala ng sumbrero, bawal magdala ng jacket, bawal din magdala ng baril," said Manila District Director PCol. Arnold Ibay.

Meanwhile, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office conducted a simulation exercise to showcase the equipment and field hospital set up at Kartilya ng Katipunan for the Traslacion on January 9.

"May aircon din po siya para komportable din yung patient. Meron din po tayong hospital beds na hiniram sa Manila health department. We tapped other agencies such as DOH and PGH to magrender din po ng duty para makatulong po sa atin pag nagcater tayo ng patient," said MDRRMO Operations Emergency Center Manager Earl Balabbo.

Medical facilities, including ambulances and first aid stations, were also available at both Quirino Grandstand and Quiapo.