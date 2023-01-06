Palace: January 9 a special non-working day in Manila



MANILA -- Malacañang has declared Monday, January 9, 2022 as a special non-working day in the city of Manila for the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

“It is but lifting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given the opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies,” Proclamation No. 120, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on January 6, 2023 read.

The City of Manila on Wednesday announced the suspension of classes and government work in its jurisdiction on Jan. 9 to give way to activities related to the Black Nazarene.

Although the traditional transport of the image of the Black Nazarene, or the Traslacion, is still suspended, the city government decided to suspend classes and local government work “in order to not unduly crown the city for purposes not specific to the 09 January 2023 religious activities.”