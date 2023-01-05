Marikina bazaar stalls forced to pack up as river swells

A bazaar stall along the Marikina River is forced to close after water reached its location on Thursday afternoon. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Bazaar stalls near the Marikina River closed early on Thursday after the waterway overflowed due to rains.

The hope of Saidamen Baunto, a shoe and stainless ware vendor, to at least break even dimmed as he packed his merchandise after water reached a portion of his stall.

Baunto shared he had yet to make any sales when the water level of the river hit 14.4 meters at around 5:15 pm.

If the water breaches 15 meters, the first alarm will be raised.

“Pumunta dito admin sabi baka tumaas pa tubig. Kaya ‘yung iba nagligpit na raw baka pumasok tubig. Iba hindi pa umalis pero kami naghakot na,” he said.

The businessman traveled all the way to Marikina from Marawi City in November, just to set up shop in Marikina City’s famed seasonal bazaar.

“November, medyo matumal benta namin. Noong December ganon din po,” he confessed.

“Hindi pa kami tumubo. Hindi po pumasok kapital. Sana makahabol sa January 15,” he added.

Several vendors packed up after Marikina river swelled into a portion of their stalls. As of 5:15 p.m, water level has reached 14.4m. Once the water level hits 15m, first alarm will be raised @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/orCR5wtGfW — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) January 5, 2023

While Baunto said his business will undoubtedly take a beating after it was shuttered for the day, he opted to temporarily close his shop as dealing with floodwater would be an even greater blow.

“Naninigurado lang. Baka mamaya pumasok bigla at hinde maagapan yung paninda. Luging lugi na, mawala pa paninda natin,” he said.

“Wala din pupunta dito kasi maulan. Kahit saan naman kung ma-ulan.”

Several other vendors likewise chose to pack up after the Marikina River's water level began to rise.

“'Yung tinda namin kailangan maligpit kasi lumalapit ang tubig,” shoe vendor Asnaira Andog explained.

Similar to Baunto, Andog has not earned a single peso yet. Around 4 p.m., the seller hurriedly packed pairs of shoes into plastic bags as the water reached the bottom of her stall.

“Hindi pwede mabasa kasi once mabasa 'di na mabenta,” the vendor reasoned.

The businesswoman estimated her recent loss at about P30,000.

“Luging-lugi na kami. Laki ng nawala samin. Kasi na benta namin dito isang araw P30,000 or P50,000,” she said.

Baunto and Andover said they plan to return as soon as the water subsides.

And if the weather permits, they will continue operating at the seasonal bazaar until January 15.