MANILA — (UPDATED) The son of Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has been acquitted of an illegal drug possession charge.

In a verdict handed down Friday, Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court Branch 197 Judge Ricardo Moldez II found Juanito Jose Remulla III not guilty of violating section 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (RA 9165).

The younger Remulla was arrested on Oct. 11 last year after receiving a package containing 900 grams of kush or high grade marijuana worth P1.3 million, based on a controlled delivery conducted by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

The package was received from the United States on Sept. 27.

Atty. Pearlito Manalili,, Remulla's lawyer, said his client was acquitted because he was found not to be the importer of kush and there were issues on chain of custody.

Campanilla said the package seized by authorities was for a “Juanito Remulla,” not for Juanito Jose Remulla III.

He added that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) also did not follow chain of custody requirements because no witnesses were called for the inventory of illegal drugs.

The court also said that there is no clear evidence that had freely, consciously and with full knowledge possessed the alleged seized illegal drugs, after he claimed that he didn't expect the parcel and didn't know from whom it came.

The court also noted that in a controlled delivery, mere designation as consignee or even acceptance of packageis not enough to show that an accused is engaged in an unlawful activity.



More details to follow.