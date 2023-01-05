Home  >  News

IN PICTURES: Final farewell to Pope Benedict XVI at Requiem Mass

Photos by Thirdy Ado

Posted at Jan 06 2023 03:17 AM

VATICAN - Thursday is a historic day. The supreme leader of the Catholic Church Pope Francis led the Requiem Mass and funeral of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 95.

From the break of dawn, people started to descend St. Peter’s Square to attend the Requiem Mass on January 5. Some 5, 000 seats were allocated for the congregation. Among those at St. Peter’s Square are 3,700 priests, bishops, cardinals, and church leaders.

Vatican thumbs
Vatican1
Vatican2

Heads of states and diplomats, including the Philippine ambassador to the Holy See Myla Macahilig attended the Requiem Mass.

Pope Francis presided over the Mass, with cardinal Giovani Battista, Dean of the College of Cardinals. The Requiem Mass was based on a traditional papal funeral, but parts that are more pertinent to a reigning pontiff were removed.

The first reading was taken from the book of Isaiah. The second reading was from the first letter of St. Peter. The gospel reading for Pope Benedict's funeral mass was taken from St. Luke's account of Jesus' final moments on the cross. 

Vatican3
Vatican4
Vatican5

Pope Francis delivered the homily and the final commendation and farewell. 

After the Requiem Mass started at 9.30 am, the Pope’s remains were taken to St. Peter’s Basilica, where the burial was held in private.

Vatican6
Vatican7
Vatican9
Vatican10

 

