A vendor arranges her stock of sugar at a store in Barangka St., in Mandaluyong City on August 29, 2022. Jonathan L. Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- Some senators on Friday said the Marcos administration must now put its focus on targeting "big time smugglers" after clearing the Agriculture officials tagged in the sugar importation fiasco last year.

A Malacañang investigation "absolved of any liability" several officials of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) embroiled in the fiasco, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday attributed to a "procedural mistake."

In a statement, minority bloc senators Koko Pimentel and Risa Hontiveros lauded the Palace's findings.

"I am gratified that justice and fairness prevailed in the sugar importation fiasco. I had no doubt that the truth would come out, as it always does... Clearly, their acts bore badges of good faith that warranted their absolution from any liability," Hontiveros said.

Former Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, ex-SRA Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica and several others were accused of grave misconduct and gross dishonesty for giving green light to the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar in August 2022 despite their alleged lack of authority.

“I am glad for the 4 affected personalities. This development will at least give them and their families a chance to repair their image and reputation,” Pimentel said.

Meanwhile, Senators JV Ejercito and Sherwin Gatchalian said the resolution of the case should allow the government to go after the "big fish" in the smuggling of agricultural products.

"Ako lang ang concern ko, sana may makasuhan talaga na big time smugglers. Kasi sila talaga ang papatay sa local industry,” Ejercito said.

“Kaliwa’t kanan ang mga nakukumpiskang produktong smuggled pero wala pang nahuhuling malaking isda. Dapat masawata ang mismong mga big fish upang mahinto o mabawasan na ang iligal na pag-aangkat ng mga produkto,” Gatchalian said.

Malacañang's findings were in contrast with the Senate Blue Ribbon panel's recommendation of charges against the accused Agriculture officials.

-- With a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News