DOH nixes additional restriction on travelers from China

People wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cross a street with their luggage near an area on lockdown due to the recent COVID-19 coronavirus outbreaks in Beijing on May 10, 2022. Noel Celis, AFP/File

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) sees no reason to impose additional restrictions on incoming travelers from China.

Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, in a media briefing Friday, said that based on science and evidence, there is no reason for additional measures.

She added that transmission of new Omicron subvariants is happening not only in China but in other parts of the world.

“Kailangan po natin tignan ang kabuuan ng sitwasyon at hindi lang i-focus ang ating pag-iisip at pagdedesisyon sa China. Alam naman natin na itong interaction between and among the different populations across the globe that’s happening,” she said.

On the last day of 2022, the DOH released a department memorandum to all implementing units to heighten surveillance on incoming passengers with a specific mention of travelers from China.

The health official explained that the memo was to reiterate the increasing number of cases in China which is the reason for the heightened surveillance for all incoming travelers.

Based on existing protocols, an incoming traveler’s temperature is screened while vaccination details are sought through a health declaration via e-arrival cards. Should a passenger be unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated, an antigen test taken 24 hours prior departure will be asked.

“Kung wala nun, meron tayong booth sa ating airport kung saan itetest ka on the spot. Pag ikaw ay nag positibo, of course you will be subject to isolation based on our current protocols and you also will be subjected to a repeat RT-PCR for internal purposes for us to do genome sequencing,” Vergeire said.