Fireworks light up the Makati-Mandaluyong skyline as Filipinos welcome the New Year as seen from Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City on Jan. 1, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The number of fireworks-related injuries in the country has climbed to 307, the Department of Health said Friday.

According to the agency, 16 new firecracker blast injuries were recorded in DOH sentinel hospitals from Jan. 5 to 6.

The latest figure is 62 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year.

The country logged 189 fireworks-related injuries from Dec. 21 to Jan. 6 in 2021.

"Mula kahapon, Jan.5, labing-anim (16) ang naitalang bagong kaso ng fireworks-related injury mula sa 61 na DOH sentinel hospitals," the DOH said in a statement.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa tatlondaan at pito (307) na mas mataas ng animnapu't dalawang porsyento (62%) kumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa," it added.

According to the DOH's latest surveillance report, Metro Manila is still the region with the most number of fireworks-related injuries with 139 cases.

The capital region is followed by Western Visayas (37), Ilocos Region (33), Central Luzon (24) and Calabarzon (18).

Most of the victims or 245 cases are male, with age ranging from 1 to 80, the DOH said. Majority or 167 cases occurred in the street while 130 happened at home.

The top 5 anatomical location of injuries are hands (105), eyes (80), head (39), legs (37) and forearm or arm (33), the report showed.

The most common cause of injury, meanwhile, are kwitis, boga, 5-star and fountain.

A case of stray bullet injury was confirmed in Metro Manila.

But the DOH said the police are also investigating supposedly 2 stray bullet incidents, involving a 14-year-old boy from BARRM and a 27-year-old woman from Calabarzon.

No death was reported due to injuries from fireworks.

