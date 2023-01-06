Arrival of 769,860 doses of Pfizer at NAIA Terminal 3, February 28, 2022. NTF COVID-19, Handout

MANILA - The Philippines still has more than 17.4 million COVID-19 vaccines in stock, the Department of Health said Friday.

"We have... 17,488,050 na totality ng bakuna na nakatago pa rin sa ating warehouse," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

"We still have sufficient stocks of vaccines to provide specifically to our eligible population."

Of the total number of available vaccines, around 6 million are "quarantined," which means the DOH is waiting for the application of the manufacturers to extend their shelf life, Vergeire said.

Some vaccines can still last until the second half of 2023 while others are only good until the first or second quarters this year, she added.

Last month, the DOH disclosed that the number of wasted COVID-19 vaccines in the country reached 44 million.

The bulk of the wastage came from procurements made by the private sector (44.82 percent) and local government units (33.35 percent), the agency has said.

Out of the total vaccines procured by the national government financed through general appropriations and loans from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, the DOH has revealed that only 2.02 percent or 2.7 million out of 134 million of the total number of procured vaccines have expired.

The DOH has also disclosed that 10.95 percent of the country’s total accumulated expired vaccines was donated through the COVAX facility.

The Philippines aims to have bivalent vaccines available by the first quarter of 2023. These are modified vaccines that target the original form of the virus and subvariants of omicron.

As of January 3, more than 73.7 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 21.1 million have received their first boosters while 3.7 million have gotten their second boosters.