'Condescending': Expert twits China allowing PH fishermen to fish in own waters

MANILA — The Philippines should not allow China to declare when Filipino fishermen could resume fishing in the West Philippine Sea, an international affairs analyst said Friday.

For De La Salle University international studies professor Renato De Castro, this should be a bilateral decision between the 2 nations.

"This is a very condescending view on the Chinese [on whether they would] allow Filipino fishermen to fish in their country's own exclusive economic zone," he told ANC's "Headstart". "My goodness, what a very condescending approach."

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday flew to China for a 3-day state visit to improve bilateral ties with the world's second largest economy.

Marcos said Xi vowed to “find a compromise and find a solution” for Filipino fishermen to return to traditional fishing grounds in disputed areas in the South China Sea.

De Castro said Manila must assert its territorial rights on the West Philippine Sea and send fishermen there.

"Japan has provided several multipurpose coast guard vessel. It's probably time to use them and ensure that it will not be a unilateral decision on the part of China," he said.

A mixture of optimism and realism was how De Castro described Marcos' state visit to China this week.

Fourteen agreements have been signed between Beijing and Manila on sectors that include infrastructure, science and technology, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the sea, and Manila ordered its military last month to boost its presence in the contested waters after a report that China had started reclaiming several unoccupied land features around the Spratly Islands.

Manila recently filed a diplomatic protest after a Chinese coastguard vessel in November "forcefully" took control of debris from a Chinese rocket retrieved by a Philippine navy vessel off Pag-asa (Thitu) Island.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

