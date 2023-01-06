Residents process their voter’s registration at the designated Commission on Elections (Comelec) desks at the Robinsons Otis in Manila on December 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



Extension unlikely

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday lamented the low turnout of the nearly month-long voter's registration so far, urging the public and new voters to register already.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said he was "sad" that only 200,000 voters have so far registered, far from their 1.5 million to 2 million target. Voter's registration resumed on Dec. 12 last year.

"Kapag nagsisimula ang voter's registration, yung nag-resume, medyo matumal at medyo, sabi nga nila nilalangaw ang opisina ng Comelec," said Garcia during a televised briefing.

"Hindi ganoon karami ang pumupuntang kababayan natin despite the fact na patuloy nating panawagan na kung pe-pwede ay magparehistro yung mga kabataaan, regular na botante," he said.

Those interested can go to Comelec's offices, as well as in SM and Robinson's malls, so they can register.

Comelec's "Register Anywhere" program is also still in effect, which is why some registration sites can have two lanes, said Garcia: one for local residents and the other for those living outside the locality.

The lane for outsiders is open every weekend, he said.

"Ibig sabihin kahit taga ibang lugar ka, pero nagkataon na andyan kayo, puwede kayong magparegister sa register anywhere," said Garcia.

NO EXTENSION

In a separate statement, Comelec maintained it will no longer extend the voter registration period, which will end on Jan. 31.

"Huwag po kayong aasa sa mga sabi-sabi na ie-extend ng Comelec. Eh paano po kung hindi namin i-extend 'yung registration," he said.

"Sayang naman po na kayo ay makakapagsabi kung sino ang gusto n'yong leader ng inyong barangay, 'yung nirereklamo n'yong barangay officials, 'yung mga gusto n'yong barangay officials, eh kahit paano magkakaroon kayo ngayon ng dahilan upang sila' y ihalal o hindi ihalal kung kayo ay rehistradong botante," he added.

He urged the public to register as the commission made this accessible to them already.

"Sana yung ating mga kababayan, kung ayaw niyo, di kayo makakapunta sa lokal na opisina ng Comelec, mayroong tayong malls na nagbibigay ng pagkakataon upang makapagrehistro ang ating mga kababayan sa lugar nilang yon o kahit sa outside ng lugar na yun," he said.

