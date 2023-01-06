

MANILA – The Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) has identified 89 close contacts of 8 Filipinos from China who tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to the Philippines.

The close contacts, all with varying vaccination status, comprised of 43 Filipinos and 46 foreign nationals. While majority are already considered fully vaccinated, some remain partially or not vaccinated at all.

All but one close contact did not exhibit any symptoms.

“Lahat ng close contacts are undergoing monitoring. They will be monitored every day until tapos na protocol for monitoring. Yung may sintomas subjected na sa testing at undergoing isolation until we get the results of the test,” said Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.



Vergeire added that all close contacts were from four different flights which arrived between December 27 to January 2, 2023.

The case of the 8 Filipinos have spurred calls from the public to impose additional restrictions on travelers coming from China.

But the DOH has been firm in saying that they see no reason to do so as subvariants of Omicron are present not only in China but in different parts of the world.