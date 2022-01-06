Tagaytay imposes restrictions on leisure activities, venues amid spike in COVID-19 cases

View at the Tagaytay Picnic Grove. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Tagaytay City has imposed restrictions on a number of recreational activities following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in areas surrounding Metro Manila, a key source of tourists there.

Under Executive Order 404, Mayor Agnes Tolentino prohibited fun fairs, live voice or wind instrument performances, and lottery and betting shops.

Cinemas are allowed to operate at 30-percent indoor capacity and 50-percent outdoor capacity, while the following are allowed at 30-percent indoor capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals:

Amusement parks

Recreational venues

Religious gatherings

Licensure exams

Dine-in services

Personal care services

Fitness studios, non-contact sports

Film, music, TV production

The province of Cavite, where Tagaytay is located, has been under Alert Level 3 since January 4.

The Philippines on Wednesday posted 10,775 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, 10,688 or 99 percent occurred within the recent 14 days .

Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks, according to the Department of Health.