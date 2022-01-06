PNP deploys officers at quarantine hotels after Duterte order

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippine National Police has started deploying police officers at quarantine hotels.

This came after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the deployment of policemen at quarantine hotels after at least two travelers allegedly violated COVID-19 isolation rules.

“Well we follow the instructions of the president of deploying two PNP personnel on a 12-hour shift in these quarantine facilities, hotels that are being utilized as quarantine facility for returning overseas Filipinos,” PNP chief Dionardo Carlos told ANC’s “Rundown.”

The ABS-CBN News team went around Timog Avenue in Quezon City early Thursday and observed one hotel that had policemen.

Carlos said they are still determining how many facilities they need to monitor, but said the PNP has enough manpower for the job.

“We have enough personnel. We have already tasked Metro Manila chief, police chief Vic Danao and the other regional directors to deploy immediately two policemen,” he added.

The Commission on Human Rights reminded cops to exercise maximum tolerance in their new role to prevent human rights violations.

“It is crucial that the PNP adhered faithfully to the directive of PNP chief Dionardo Carlos in exercising maximum tolerance and respect for human rights in enforcing public health standards and protocols to reduce, if not eliminate, cases of possible human rights violations on the ground,” it said in a statement sent to ABS-CBN News.

--ANC, 6 January 2022