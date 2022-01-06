MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has updated the list of national candidates in the upcoming May elections, with the roster down to 84, data showed.

Based on Comelec data as of Tuesday, the number of presidential contenders is down to 11, from 15 last Dec. 24.

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, who faces 5 petitions challenging his candidacy before the poll body, is still on the list.

Several candidates, declared “nuisance” after having been accorded due process, have been excluded. This includes another Marcos, named “Tiburcio,” and a female Marcos named "Maria Aurora."

Vice-presidential bets are still at 9, while the number of senatorial aspirants is now at 64, from the previous 70.

Among those dropped from the list for senator is the founder of Kapa Community Ministry, Joel Apolinario, who was arrested in 2020 over his indictment for syndicated estafa, a non-bailable offense, in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme.

The developments bring the total number of candidates for president, vice-president and senator to 84, from 94 in December, and from 299 in the original list.

The list may still be further trimmed down, depending on the outcome of pending cases.

Meantime, 7 party-list groups have been added to the list of party-list organizations or coalitions to appear on the official ballot.

They are the following:

Alliance for Resilience, Sustainability and Empowerment (ARISE)

Igorot Warriors International, Inc. (IWI)

Ang Tinig ng Senior Citizens sa Filipinas, Inc. (Ang Tinig ng Seniors)

Lingkud Bayanihan Party (LBP)

Ipeace Epanaw Party-List (Mindanao Indigenous Conference for Peace and Development - IPEACE EPANAW)

Ang Programang AAsenso Taumbayan - Dream, Act, Participate and Advocate for Sustainable Transformation (APAT-DAPAT)

Ugyon Manguuma, Mangingisda Kag Mamumugon nga Ilonggo (UMA ILONGGO).

These party-list groups were able to secure TROs from the Supreme Court on separate Comelec orders denying their registration bid.

The printing of ballots begins on the second week of January.

Candidates whose cases shall not attain finality by then will still be included in the ballot.