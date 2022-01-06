Expert: Most hospitalized for COVID omicron are unvaccinated

A health worker assists a hospital patient with her dextrose as she lines up with other people for swab test at a COVID-19 testing facility at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on January 04, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA— Many people sent to hospitals in countries where the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected are those who were unvaccinated, an epidemiologist said on Thursday.

Dr. John Wong, a member of the Department of Health's Senior Technical Advisory Group, said the government should prioritize inoculating people who have yet to receive their first COVID-19 shot, as these people are the most vulnerable against the virus.

Wong's statement came after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered village chiefs to "restrain" and "arrest" people unvaccinated against COVID-19 and are still roaming around.

"Most important of all, I think we need to vaccinate the rest of the population," Wong told Duterte during his public address.

"A lot of the people in the hospitals now... both locally and also globally in many of the countries with omicron, a lot of people in these hospitals are people without vaccination, not the people who are vaccinated or those without boosters," he explained.

The expert added that while studies showed that omicron appeared milder than delta, and fewer people so far have died, reducing transmission is still key.

This could be done by restricting mobility, contact, and have people tested against COVID-19 at the start of symptoms, he pointed out.

"Get people [tested] right away when they are symptomatic. A lot of the infections are spreading, or a lot of the transmission is spreading because people are asymptomatic and they do this before they get tested," he said.

The government failed to hit the target of inoculating at least 54 million last year to achieve population protection from COVID-19. This, as the country battles a fresh wave of new infections most likely driven by the more transmissible omicron variant.

As of Wednesday, the country has so far fully vaccinated at least 51 million from the respiratory disease, while over 57.3 million are partially immunized.

Nearly 2.5 million, meanwhile, have received their boosters, government data showed.

The DOH confirmed over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day, the highest in more than 3 months.

