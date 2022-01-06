President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday urged rebel nurses in the communist New People's Army (NPA) to help the government fight the surge in COVID-19 cases, as he promised that they would be safe from arrest.

"Kayong mga nurses nasa NPA, nag-NPA, marami kayo... Magbaba kayo," Duterte said in a late night address.

(To the nurses who are with the New People's Army, there are a lot of you, go down.)

"I assure you, if you give us an advance notice that you are going down to participate in these people who are offering their services, tutal magbayad man ako, magtulong kayo, tapos pagkatapos n’yan, I will also guarantee that you can go back to your unit and fight another day," he continued.

(I will pay anyway, so help, then afterwards, I will also guarantee that you can go back to your unit and fight another day.)

He said rebels would would volunteer their medical services can have coffee with him at Malacañang.



"I will be gracious, as long as you do it for your fellow man. I will be very happy," Duterte said.

"‘Pag magbaba ka with a good motivation and you do it, you can go around and you will not be arrested. And if you’re arrested, I will order your release. Pagbalik n’yo same guarantee, balik kayo sa bukid tapos fight na naman tayo," he dded.

(If you go down with a good motivation and you do it, you can go around and you will not be arrested... When you return, it's the same guarantee, you can go back to the fields, then let's fight again.)