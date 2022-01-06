Duterte orders PNP to arrest 'black market sellers' of COVID-19 drugs

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered police to go after "black market profiteers" illegally selling COVID-19 related drugs as the country experiences a new surge in coronavirus cases.

"I would insist the police arrest them and detain them for investigation. If it's a serious offense, give them 34 hours of detention. In that time you can investigate," Duterte said during a taped public briefing.

"Without exceptions, ke may-ari, lahat. I'm putting on notice the entire PNP (Philippine National Police)," he said.

Food and Drug Administration officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez said COVID-19 drugs like remdesivir are still being sold to Filipinos in the black market, nearly 10 months since the country's inoculation drive began.

Experts have warned that getting the vaccine from the black market could sabotage the government's vaccination program.

They said inoculations or treatments done without the government's permission may "skew" the data on whether or not the Philippines has already vaccinated the number needed for the country to develop herd immunity against COVID-19.

