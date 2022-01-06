Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Thursday she is in isolation after being exposed to a COVID-19 case.

"I am currently in isolation following a recent exposure to a COVID-positive individual," Puyat said in a statement.

Puyat said she had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that she had also received a booster shot.

The tourism chief said she would continue to work from home until she gets a medical clearance.

Puyat reminded the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or avail booster shoots, and to continue observing health protocols.

Aside from Puyat, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. are also in isolation after being exposed to COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines, in recent weeks, has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, suspected to be driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The government has placed the National Capital Region and its surrounding provinces under the third strictest alert level to control infections.

