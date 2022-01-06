MANILA - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recorded a total of 39 new COVID-19 cases across several offices nationwide on the first week of the year, data showed on Thursday.

This, amid a fresh spike in cases believed to be caused by the highly contagious omicron variant, with national figures breaching 17,000 on Thursday.

Information shared by Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar showed the new cases were recorded starting Jan. 1. The agency confirmed a total of 94 cases last year.

The new cases were recorded in the following: DOJ's main office in Manila with 21 cases, Central Luzon with 10 cases, Calabarzon with 7 cases, and the Ilocos Region with 1 case.

Vaccination coverage for DOJ staff is at 97.63 percent nationwide.

This also comes as work in trial courts in Metro Manila, and in the Court of Appeals, was suspended until Friday due to the increasing number of court personnel yielding positive results for COVID-19, officials have said.

The Philippines is facing a fresh wave of new COVID-19 infections, most likely driven by the more transmissible omicron variant.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Tuesday night that the country is now at high risk for COVID-19, amid the local presence of the variant of concern.

— With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News