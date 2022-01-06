1MX Dubai 2021 producers bumilib sa mga Pinoy artists

DUBAI - Tunay ngang hindi malilimutan ang mga hataw performance ng mga Pinoy artist sa sold out concert ng 2021, ang 1MX Dubai concert noong Disyembre.

Naging posible ang “concert of the year” sa Dubai dahil sa Indian business partners na sina David John at Dunstan Rozairo na nakita ang malaking potensyal ng mga Pinoy global artists at Pinoy concert audience.

“They love entertainment, they love going out, and they love music. Every other Filipino is into karaoke or into basketball, those two things that Filipino do. So we thought ok, they love music, let’s start producing Filipino events,” pahayag ni David John, Business partner, DJMC Events.

“Look at the amount of Filipinos that we have here, it’s around 600 to 800 thousand Filipinos. And they’re always been into music and entertainment,” saad ni Dunstan Rozairo, business partner, DJMC Events.

May malaking impluwensiya rin sa kanila ang pagkakaroon ng Pinay na asawa.

“We’re both married to a Filipino, our hearts are in the Philippines. So that’s one of the main reasons why we started with Filipino events—to make the wives happy,” sabi ni Rozairo.

Dagdag ni Rozairo napulsuhan na niyang magiging hit ang concert dahil batid niya ang pananabik ng fans matapos ang pandemic lockdown at restriction.

“I mean 2 years of COVID, everybody is waiting for the chance to go out, enjoy and have a good time,” sabi ni Rozairo.

Napahanga rin sila sa super galing na Pinoy talents sa 1MX Dubai.

“1MX, again the line-up was good, for Gigi it’s the first time, for EZ Mil first time in this part of the world and Bamboo was coming after a long time—so the line-up was very good,” sabi ni John.

Pinuri rin ng dalawa ang mahusay na collaboration sa pagitan ng DJMC Events at ng The Filipino channel na nagtaguyod ng event.

“It’s the partnership which makes it a success. It’s a collective, together with Arnie and his team,” sabi ni John.

“If you see the type of success,TFC has been having all the years, you can see that whatever they do, they’ve been very successful. So it’s an honor and a pleasure for us to partner with TFC on 1MX,” sabi ni Rozairo.

Inaasahan nila na ngayong 2022 mas marami pang Pinoy artists ang maitatampok sa kanilang susunod na proyekto.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa UAE, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.