MANILA — Fifteen members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) tested positive for COVID-19, although they did not have any recent contact with President Rodrigo Duterte, their chief said Thursday.

The 15 had just finished their holiday break before they were tested, said Col. Randolph Cabangbang.

He told reporters all 15 were fully vaccinated and had no COVID-19 symptoms.

"They are not in any way detailed with the President," the PSG later said in a statement, adding that it adheres "to the highest standards" of protecting the 76-year-old Duterte.

"Your PSG assures the public that we are fit and able to protect the President so he can continue his mandate to serve this nation," it added.

The elderly and people with comorbidities are at risk of developing severe COVID-19.

The Duterte, the oldest to become President, earlier said he suffers from Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

In various instances, he said he also struggled with back pains, migraines and Buerger's disease, which is linked to blockages in blood vessels associated with smoking during his youth.

Duterte received his second Sinopharm vaccine dose in July last year.

A notable spike in new coronavirus infections has been observed in the country, especially in Metro Manila, starting at the turn of the year. Authorities attribute it to the increased mobility of people during the holidays and the assumed community transmission of the omicron variant.

