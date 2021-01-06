Zamboanga lawmaker, 4 family members test positive for COVID

MANILA - A lawmaker from Zamboanga City and 4 members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Zamboanga City 2nd District Rep. Jose Manuel Dalipe confirmed that he and his father, former Mayor Manny Dalipe, his wife Keenah and their two daughters are all COVID-19 positive.

“Five members of the Dalipe family are now bravely fighting the COVID virus. Please continue to pray for us as we also pray for everyone's health and safety,” the congressman said in a video from his hospital bed.

The congressman said he has cough and his throat hurts. He added that his father is in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Report from Jewel Reyes, ABS-CBN News

