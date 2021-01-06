Wait for probe findings before speculating on flight attendant Dacera's death, Palace tells public

MANILA — The public should wait for the final investigation findings on the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera before making assumptions, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Ten men who are reportedly friends of Dacera, who was found dead in a Makati hotel last week, are accused of raping her. But one suspect claims that the men were all gay and had no reason to harm her during their celebration of New Year's Eve.

Speculations "freely aired" on the matter "may not jibe with what the real cause of death is and the circumstances surrounding it," said Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo.

"Since the investigation on Christine’s death is on-going, we advise those who are concerned with the case to reserve their judgements until all the facts are in," he said in a statement.

"It is best that we await the final result of a thorough investigation by our law enforcement authorities. The autopsy report on the deceased is a guide to determine the cause of death," he added.

Should there be evidence that a crime was committed, President Rodrigo Duterte's administration "assures that the offenders thereof, regardless of who they are, will be dealt with in accordance with law that justice may be served," Panelo said.

The police initially ruled the cause of Dacera's death as ruptured aortic aneurysm after an autopsy. But Dacera's camp said it would also conduct another autopsy, challenging the initial autopsy and describing it as incomplete.

The case currently has 11 identified respondents in the complaint. Philippine National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana earlier said 3 suspects have already been arrested over the alleged rape-slay.

Some 7 “unidentified respondents,” meanwhile, need to be questioned and investigated, Dacera's camp said.