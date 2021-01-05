Vicente Sotto Memorial closes operating rooms after 18 staff contract COVID-19

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A public hospital in Cebu City said it would close its operating rooms for elective surgeries until Wednesday for disinfection after 18 of its healthworkers tested positive for coronavirus.

Ten of the medical staff are asymptomatic while 8 have mild symptoms, said Dr. Helen Madamba, COVID-19 chief implementor at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. All are isolated at the hospital, she added.

The medical facility is keeping 1 operating room open for emergency cases and is coordinating with other hospitals in Central Visayas, according to Madamba.

"Sa mga kailangan pumunta ng ospital wag po magatubili kasi open pa rin po kami, continuous po ang serbisyo ng ospital and we also have infection control procedures para maprotektahan both ang pasyente at healthcare workers," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(To those who need to go to the hispital, do not second guess because we're open and out service is continuous. We also have infection control procedures to protect both patients and healthcare workers.)

The hospital records up to 20 cases of COVID-19 "on any day," Madamba said.

"Parang naka-plateau na siya, di na siya umaakyat, di na siya bumababa, I hope we can keep it that way po," she said.

(It seems to have plateaued, it's not increasing nor decreasing.)

"Nagkataon lang itong over Christmas season, nagumpisa yan merong 1 healthworker nagkasymptom, following protocol, nagpapatest po and on contact tracing dun napansin na meorng nagpapositive."

(A healthcare worker experienced symptoms over Christmas season and following protocol, underwent testing and we found others also turned out positive during contact tracing.)