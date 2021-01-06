Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 13,001 with 5 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,001 5 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

The DFA reported 16 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those recently being treated abroad for the disease was 3,621, as 8,446 of those infected have recovered, while 934 have died.

Those undergoing treatment were broken down as follows by region: 794 in the Asia Pacific, 339 in Europe, 2,421 in the Middle East and Africa, and 67 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has sickened 480,737 people. The tally included 9,347 deaths, 448,700 recoveries, and 22,690 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 86.5 million people globally contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest number of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

More than 1.9 million people have died while more than 48.5 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

