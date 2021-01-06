Pinoy with new COVID variant may have been infected in airport: OCTA Research

MANILA - The Filipino with the new COVID-19 variant in Hong Kong may have contracted it there, the OCTA Research Group said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old female patient arrived in Hong Kong from the Philippines, according to a report. The Philippine health department said it was coordinating with Hong Kong authorities to confirm this.

"Possible naman na 'yung transmission nakuha niya locally, sa airport, so di pa naman natin masasabi talaga na meron dito pero s'yempre may malaking possibility," Dr. Guido Davidtold ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's possible that the patient got the transmission locally, at the airport, so we can't say that the new variant is here but of course there's a big possibility.)

There is a "99 percent probability" that 1 in 5 travelers who arrived before the Philippines imposed travel restrictions had the new coronavirus variant, David said.

"Baka ito ang isang reason bakit tayo nagkasurge nung early December," he said.

(It may be the reason why we had a surge in early December.)

The country's genome laboratories are currently working on samples that may have the new COVID-19 variant and may get the result this week, David said.

"Ginagawa na nila ito currently. Inaasahan natin this week malalaman na natin kung may bagong variant," he said.

(They're currently doing this. We expect to know if we have the new variant this week.)

David urged government to implement tighter observation of physical distancing, wearing of face masks and limitation of mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the more contagious coronavirus variant.