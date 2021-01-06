PhilHealth to pay P265 million to Red Cross this week

A man looks at the sign of a PhilHealth local office in Quezon City, June 7, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - State insurance agency PhilHealth will pay the Philippine Red Cross P265 million in dues this week after its COVID-19 swab testing debt ballooned to nearly a billion pesos, a spokesman said Wednesday.

"We announced that for this week, we are preparing a payment of P112 million, and we are rushing another batch of payment before the week ends. In total, that’s going to be P265 million only for this week," PhilHealth Spokesman Rey Balena told ANC's Headstart.

Balena said there are no issues on the capacity of PhilHealth to pay, but it must look into each claim submitted by PRC "because we owe it to the members to be prudent in our payments to our claims, to our providers."

"The good claims, they are being paid promptly, but there are claims that are deficient and those claims need to be returned to Red Cross for compliance," he said.

Some P103.4 million worth of claims have been returned to PRC for compliance, he said.

In October last year, PRC halted its testing of overseas Filipino workers, those arriving in seaports and airports, and from the mega swabbing facilities through local governments after PhilHealth failed to pay close to P1 billion.

In his tweet on Monday, Sen. Richard Gordon said the PRC hopes PhilHealth will settle its dues "before this becomes a 'Part 2' of the issue."

