Forensics team ng NBI tumutulong na rin sa Christine Dacera case



MAYNILA – Tumutulong na rin ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) sa paglutas sa kaso ng pagkamatay ni Christine Dacera, ang flight attendant na natagpuang walang buhay noong unang araw ng bagong taon matapos mag-party.

"The NBI forensic medicine team is presently providing assistance to and coordinating with the PNP-Makati SOCO to determine the true cause of death of Christine Dacera," sabi ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Samantala, hihintayin na rin muna ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang pormal na paghahain ng reklamo ng mga pulis laban sa mga itinuturong salarin sa pagkamatay ni Dacera bago ito mag-isyu ng ano mang travel alert o Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO).

"We have to await the formal filing of a complaint by the police, so that we’ll have a basis for the issuance of a travel alert, or an ILBO upon request of any interested party. If the evidence is substantial enough, the prosecutor may request the proper court for the issuance of a precautionary HDO (hold departure order) pending inquest or preliminary investigation, as the case may be," giit ni Guevarra.

Umapela na rin ng tulong ang pamilya Dacera kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na manghimasok na sa isyu para mabigyang hustisya ang pagkamatay ng 23-anyos flight attendant.



–Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News