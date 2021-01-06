Fireworks-related injuries during holiday season 72% lower than last year — DOH

MANILA — The Department of Health said the number of fireworks-related injuries during the holiday season were low compared to previous years.

“There were 3 additional cases of fireworks-related injuries reported by the sentinel hospitals. These bring the total to 116 cases from 6:00 A.M of December 21, 2020 to 5:59 A.M. of January 5, 2021,” the DOH said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency said this is 72% or 295 cases lower compared to 2019. When compared to the 5-year average of 2015-2019, the tally this holiday is 80% or 473 cases lower.

A large majority or 74% of the cases this year involved male patients. The ages of the victims ranged from 2 to 69 years old although the median age was 17.

Seven out of 10 cases did not require amputation while 25% were eye injuries. There were 8 patients who had injuries requiring amputation.

Majority of the victims (64%) were also “passive users,” which meant they were not the ones who lit the fireworks.

A third of the cases (27%) involved kwitis, which is legal fireworks. The DOH previously warned that all fireworks can result in injury, which is why people should avoid not only illegal fireworks but even legal ones.

More than half of the cases happened on the streets while almost half (43%) were from the National Capital Region.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region: