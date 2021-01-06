De Lima files resolution to probe early vaccination of PSG, Cabinet members

MANILA - Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima on Wednesday said she has filed a resolution urging the Senate to investigate the COVID-19 vaccination of Cabinet members, the Presidential Security Group (PSG) and several Armed Forces personnel while no such drug has been authorized yet in the country.

The inoculation of senior officials of the country with "unregistered and unvetted vaccines constitutes endangerment not only to themselves but also to our national security," De Lima said in her Senate Resolution No. 603 filed on January 5.

"While officials may invoke their well intentions in receiving the unregistered and unvetted vaccine, the fact remains that laws were still broken and our country was placed in danger by receiving this illegal inoculation without knowing its contents," she said in a statement.

"The officials so inoculated must reveal all the information that they have on the unregistered vaccines if only to protect our country against forces seeking to influence the highest office in our land to the detriment of our people," she said.

The Senate will convene as a Committee of the Whole next week to investigate the national government's plan for the procurement, distribution and storage of COVID-19 vaccines, but Senate President Vicente Sotto III said the hearing would not tackle the unlawful inoculation of the PSG.

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Richard Gordon earlier said the unauthorized vaccinations in the Philippines using unregistered COVID-19 vaccines should be investigated as these breach the country's policies on the lawful use of drugs and health products.

De Lima, a staunch administration critic, has been detained at the national police headquarters in Camp Crame since 2017 due to drug-related charges.

The senator has consistently denied the allegations that she profited from the sale of illegal drugs in the national penitentiary, saying she is being politically persecuted for opposing the president.

RELATED VIDEO: