'Be more circumspect' in dealing with Dacera case, women's rights advocate tells PNP

MANILA - A women's rights advocate and lawyer from the University of the Philippines urged the Philippine National Police on Wednesday to be "be more circumspect in putting out information" regarding the case of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Ambrosio said the public also need to learn a lot more on gender sensitivity.

Ambrosio noted the PNP supposedly has enough training on gender sensitivity and crime investigation, including on SOCO, so its personnel should know better.

Netizens slammed PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas after he declared Dacera’s case "solved".

The 23-year-old flight attendant was found dead on New Year's Day in a Makati City hotel after partying with some men the night before. An initial medico-legal report concluded that the cause of death was “consistent with ruptured aortic aneurysm", but the Makati police later said it was a rape-slay case.

Members of the LGBTQ community cried fowl over rape accusations, saying everyone at the party with Dacera were gay, and unlikely to commit such crime.

On Tuesday, Sinas gave a 72-hour ultimatum for all those supposedly involved to surrender or they will be hunted down.

“Bago ka maglabas ng anuman, dapat siguradong sigurado sa kanilang sinasabi,” Ambrosio said.

(Before you release any statement, make sure that it's verified.)

“Paanong suspects? Na-determine na raw yung crime? Yung PR work nila, they have to do something kasi medyo ilang incidents negative ang dating sa pulis. Siguro kailangan magpabango sila? Pero not this case, at the expense of the biktima. Nabiktima na, nabiktima pa ulit,” Ambrosio said.

(How did they become suspects? Has the crime been determined?They have to do something for their PR because there have been recent incidents that put the police in a bad light. Maybe they need to do something to save their image? But not at the expense of this case, not at the expense of the victim. That would make her as a victim twice over.)

In a Twitter post, former Supreme Court spokesperson Atty. Ted Te said, “lawyers who are also police officers should give El Hefe (CPNP Sinas) better advice on basic criminal procedure.”

“You can’t call for a manhunt or demand a surrender if no case had been filed or warrant issued,” Te said.

Addressing the public on the need to be gender-sensitive, Ambrosio said, "Bakit, dahil babae siya? Dahil single siya? Dahil maganda siya? Dahil yung mga pictures na lumabas sa kanya, medyo sexy yung dating? Think about it. Kung halimbawa, lalaki ito, namatay, naglasingan, etc., there won’t be such an outcry na ganyan. Walang ibe-blame na kasi lasing ka, nag-party ka, kababae mo, kalalaki mong tao, wala ka sa pamilya mo.”

(Just because she’s a woman? Single? Pretty? Because there are sexy pictures of her circulating? Think about it. If it happened to a man who died after heavy drinking, there won’t be such an outcry like this. No one will be blamed for being drunk, for partying, for not being with family.)

Despite awareness campaigns against victim blaming, the machismo culture is still evident these days, Ambrosio lamented.

“It’s also a cultural thing... Hindi mangyayari ito kung hindi na you put yourself in that situation, mga ganyan,” said Ambrosio.

Ambrosio appealed for a better sense of judgment and advised against carelessly posting or sharing unverified information on social media.

“Stop forwarding videos. Let’s hold up all judgement. Hindi naman natin alam kung ano nangyari. Tapos social media, kung sino nagha-handle, they should, sila mismo they can censor content kung sa tingin nila,” she said.

(We don’t know what really happened. Social media companies should also censor content if necessary.)



She noted that social media is uncontrollable, including the flow of public opinion there, unlike in courts which are governed by rules. Proper behavior on social media should be taught in schools, Ambrosio advised.

“DepEd should come into play. Mag-come up ng guidelines how to act, how to talk, how to behave on social media,” she said.

