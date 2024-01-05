Wife's complaint leads to firearms, explosives cache in San Juan City

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- In a targeted operation conducted by the San Juan City Police on Friday, a 38-year-old man was arrested after a search of his residence in Brgy. Balong Bato yielded a cache of firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

San Juan City Chief of Police Col. Francis Allan Reglos said the warrant for the search was prompted by a complaint filed by the wife of the suspect, who allegedly physically abused her and their three-year-old child.

The suspect's wife revealed to police that the suspect was also allegedly involved in selling firearms, Reglos said.

"Nailahad nung wife kung ano yung mga abuses na gawa sa kanya... nabanggit dun na tinututukan siya ng firearms, tinatakot siya ng mga pampasabog," he said.

Upon inspection of the house, over 1,000 assorted firearms, ammunition, and explosives were found, including handguns, rifles, bullets, hand grenades, gun accessories and more, distributed across different areas inside the suspect's residence and vehicle.

The suspect's lawyer declined to give any comment.

"Ang naka-register lang sa kanya is one firearm lang which is wala po rito," Reglos said.

"Base dun sa kanya, yung ibang firearms po ay minana niya sa kaniyang yumaong ama. Then naging hobby niya na magcollect na rin at gumawa ng firearm," he added.

Authorities are currently verifying the suspect's connections to other groups and checking the licensing status from the Firearms and Explosives Office.

The police will file charges against the suspect for violation of Republic Acts 1051 (Illegal Possession of Firearms), 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives), and 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), as a sachet of suspected shabu was also seized during the operation.