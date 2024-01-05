Sandy Millar, Unsplash



MANILA — The Supreme Court has reminded couples to seek the consent of their legitimate children, aged 10 years old and above, before deciding to file petitions for adoption.

In a resolution dated August 7, 2023, the Supreme Court 3rd Division denied the petition for certiorari filed by Nena Bagcat-Gullas.

Bagcat-Gullas questioned the decision of the Regional Trial court which sided with the children of her husband Jose, who all claimed that they were indispensable parties to the adoption petition.

The RTC initially granted the petition for adoption of Bagcat-Gullas who filed the petition in 2016 to legally adopt then minor Jo Anne Maria Ariraya who was abandoned by her biological mother.

Ariraya was treated by Bagcat-Gullas and her husband Jose as their own child.

The Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling of the RTC which prompted Bagcat-Gullas to go the Supreme Court.

But the Supreme Court reiterated its 2014 ruling which stated that consent of the children is necessary to ensure harmony within the family.

The court said the personal service of summons to the legitimate children, namely Joselito Gullas, Joie Marie Gullas Yu and John Vicente Gullas, was needed to ensure that their substantive rights are protected.

“Constructive notice does not suffice,” the SC said in the resolution penned by Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh.

“The respondents, being the legitimate children of one of the adopters, Jose, are without a doubt, indispensable parties,” the court added.