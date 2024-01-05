The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, meets with the president of the JEP, magistrate Roberto Vidal (out of frame), at the headquarters of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) in Bogota, Colombia, June 6, 2023. Mauricio Duenas Castaneda, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration on Friday said it had no information on the supposed presence in the Philippines of International Criminal Court (ICC) investigators looking into the country's war on illegal drugs.

"Sa ngayon, wala pa po kami nakukuhang information about it. Siguro hindi pa kami makabigay ng sagot dahil wala pa kami nakukuhang formal communication about anything about the ICC," BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in an interview.

The Department of Justice earlier in the day said it was checking with the Bureau of Immigration if ICC prosecutor Karim Khan or any official of the organization had entered the country.

“We’re still verifying, although I would assume na the first name na ise-search nung Bureau of Immigration is Prosecutor Kharim Khan’s name and as of right now wala pa po tayong feedback kung pumasok na po ba talaga si Prosecutor Kharim Khan,” Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said.

But Clavano said ICC officials or personnel could have entered the country without properly identifying themselves.

“Siyempre as representatives of the International Criminal Court, it would be in their best interest to let us know dahil the mechanisms by which they would be conducting their investigations, their inquiry here would be with the assistance, of course, of the government,” Clavano said.

"And for them to come in and to avoid detection, siyempre medyo ayaw natin yon dahil medyo parang pinapasukan tayo ng dayuhan na wala namang timbre," the official said.

He reiterated that the local justice system is working.

“Hindi naman natin kailangan tumakbo sa kahit sino mang tao or organisasyon or sa ICC dahil dito naman sa Pilipinas, kayang-kaya naman natin to. And I think it would be a testament also to not only the President, the [justice] secretary, but also our selves no as Filipino people na kaya nating i-resolve yung ating sarili, di ba,” Clavano said.

